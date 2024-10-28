Junior Medics Protests ‘Started With Bang, Ended In Whimper’: Suvendu Adhikari Slams Protesting Doctors

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Junior doctor’s protest ‘started with a bang and ended in a whimper’ says Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday.

“The Left Front and Ultra left had given wrong advice to the protesting doctors that led to the withdrawal of the protests by the junior doctors. They should not have met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna before withdrawing their protests,” said Adhikari.

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hit the streets on the RG Kar issue after Diwali celebrations.

BJP also alleged that the newly formed West Bengal Junior Doctors Association is part of TMC.

BJP state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said, “We all know Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She is the founder of ‘threat culture’. The junior doctors front has met with the founder of ‘threat culture’. That meeting at Nabanna was not successful as those whose names were heard as part of ‘threat culture’ are now opening associations.”

Protesting junior doctor Debashish Haldar however, said that the politicians should not ‘politicize’ the protests of the doctors.

Notably, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front held a mass convention on Saturday but they didn’t announce any future big programmes that they will undertake.

Senior doctor Subarna Goswami said, “The BJP didn’t do anything to mark protests on this issue. And now such comments from the LoP proves that the intention of both the state government and the central government are the same.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh also slammed the saffron camp for their comments.