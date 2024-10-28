 BJP's Next ‘Big’ Target Is To Form Govt In West Bengal, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Kolkata
Speaking at both the places, Shah said that the saffron camp's next 'big' target is to form the state government in West Bengal for building 'Shonar Bangla'.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Kolkata | X/@AmitShah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Kolkata and Petrapole border to attend several programmes.

Speaking at both the places, Shah said that the saffron camp's next ‘big’ target is to form the state government in West Bengal for building ‘Shonar Bangla’.

“Congress, Left Front and even Trinamool Congress (TMC) didn’t do anything for this state. The dream of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore of building ‘Shonar Bangla’ will be accomplished if BJP is voted to power in 2026,” said Shah.

Notably, Shah while attending the party's membership drive had urged people to make at least one crore new members from the state.

article-image

“Son of Bengal Shyama Prasad Mukherjee has started Bharatiya Jana Sangh and from there we have become world’s largest political party. When a new one crore member will join the party no one can stop the saffron camp from forming the new state government in Bengal. If we evaluate the history of recent political parties then most of the parties have a history of family politics but BJP is the party where party presidents and PM are ordinary workers without any background. We will also win Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections,” further mentioned the Union Home Minister.

Taking further potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said, “Mamata didi had done nothing for Bengali language that recently got status of classical language. It was long pending and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiative to give classical status to Bengali language. Mamata didi did not even show basic respect to the Prime Minister.”

Shah also criticized Mamata led TMC government for the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

“From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar women are not safe in Bengal. If BJP is voted to power then state sponsored infiltration, various scams will be stopped. BJP believes in development and atrocities against women will also stop. The NDA led central government had given more money to West Bengal in the last 10 years in comparison to the UPA government,” further added the Union Home Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah had inaugurated the Passenger Terminal Building and Maitri Dwar at Petrapole border in Bongaon in West Bengal.

According to sources, Shah didn't go to visit the parents of RG Kar rape and murder victim.

The sources said that the parents of the victim were in their house but no one had contacted them informing them of the meeting with Shah.

