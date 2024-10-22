Gujarat: HM Amit Shah Promotes 'Made In India' Dairy Equipment At NDDB's Diamond Jubilee Celebration In Anand; VIDEO

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Anand: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah outlined an ambitious plan to strengthen India's cooperative sector, aiming to establish 2 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and ensure that all dairy equipment is manufactured domestically.

He made these announcements during the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Anand, coinciding with the birth anniversary of AMUL founder Tribhuvandas Patel.

#WATCH | Anand, Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the launch of farmer welfare activities on the birth anniversary of Tribhuvan Patel pic.twitter.com/l0tB0VMHaz — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

Highlighting the importance of self-reliance, Shah stated, “The milk is ‘swadeshi,’ the milk producer is ‘swadeshi,’ and the milk buyer is ‘swadeshi.’ Therefore, why should the machinery for milk processing be foreign? I am pleased to announce that all dairy equipment will now be made in India.”

Reflecting on the legacy of Tribhuvandas Patel, Shah praised his dedication to improving the lives of farmers. Despite not receiving recognition during his lifetime, his efforts have now resulted in prosperity for 5 crore stock breeders.

Shah also recalled former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s pivotal visit to AMUL in 1964, which led to the establishment of NDDB in 1965, transforming dairy cooperatives nationwide.

During his speech, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating the Ministry of Cooperation at the national level, fulfilling a long-standing demand. He noted that this move has been instrumental in expanding cooperative initiatives across India.

Citing NDDB’s 2022-23 report, Shah said, “NDDB sold over 427 lakh liters of milk per day, with a revenue of Rs. 426 crore and a net profit of around Rs. 50 crore. This reflects significant progress. NDDB has diversified into processing vegetables, fruits, and potatoes, benefiting farmers with consistent payments.”

At the event, Shah laid the foundation stones for new projects, including a new NDDB office in Anand, a Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Processing Plant in Vadodara, and a Polyfilm Plant by IDMC Ltd in Delhi. He also launched two new products: Gir Ghee from Mother Dairy and Badri Ghee from the Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation.

Shah emphasized the government’s plan to expand the cooperative framework, stating, “We currently have 65,000 PACS, and our goal is to increase this to 2 lakh. Strengthening PACS will lead to robust district cooperative banks and state cooperative banks. Our focus is on building a strong cooperative foundation.”

India, Shah noted, is the world’s largest milk producer, with 231 million tons of milk, outpacing the US. However, only 1.5 crore of the 8 crore rural families involved in milk production are part of the cooperative sector.

“Our aim is to bring all 8 crore farmers under the cooperative fold, ensuring they receive fair prices for their efforts. NDDB must lead this charge to secure a prosperous future for all milk producers,” he urged.