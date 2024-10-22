'Devoted His Life Towards Strengthening BJP,' Says PM Modi As He Extends Greetings To Union Home Minister Amit Shah On His 60th Birthday

PM Modi (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of his birthday and called him a hardworking leader.

"Best wishes to Shri Amit Shah Ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader, who has devoted his life towards strengthening the BJP. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator and is making many efforts to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

BJP National President JP Nadda Extends His Greetings

Other leaders also extended birthday wishes to Amit Shah. Bhartiya Janta Party National President JP Nadda wrote on X, "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Honorable Shri @AmitShah ji on his birthday. Your hard work, dedication and organisational skills towards the nation are a source of inspiration for all of us BJP workers. As the Home Minister of the country, your remarkable contribution to national and internal security is unforgettable. I pray to God for your good health, long and successful life."

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Extends His Wishes

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended wishes and said that Amit Shah's initiatives towards internal and national security have made India globally strong and powerful.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the popular politician, skilled organizer, successful Home and Cooperative Minister of the country, Mr. @AmitShah ji! Your steps towards the internal and national security of India have established the country as a strong and powerful nation globally. I pray to God for your good health, long life and successful life," Chouhan posted on X.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Greets Amit Shah On His 60th Birthday

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan greeted Amit Shah on his birthday and wrote on X, "Many happy birthday wishes to the country's popular and successful Home and Cooperation Minister, Mr. @AmitShah ji. Under your strong leadership, India's internal security has strengthened unprecedentedly and the nation has touched new heights of stability, peace, and development. Your dedication, policy foresight, and unwavering patriotism are proving to be a milestone in realising the honourable Prime Minister's dream of a 'developed India'. I pray to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath and Maa Samlei that you live a long life and continue to strengthen the unity and integrity of the nation with your bold decisions."

