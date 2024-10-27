 Amit Shah in Kolkata: HM To Attend BJP Membership Drive, Meet RG Kar Victim’s Family And Inaugurate Petrapole Terminal
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh taking to social media had also said that Shah should meet the victim’s parents as the case is currently being probed by the CBI.

Aritra Singha
Kolkata: Ahead of bypolls scheduled in November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Kolkata on Saturday evening to attend the membership drive of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Notably, the membership drive of the saffron camp takes place after every six years and the last drive took place in 2019.

According to party sources, the central leaders have set a target of over one crore members and every MP has given a target to bring 10000 new members and MLAs are asked to bring 5000 members.

Party sources also mentioned that Shah is also likely to visit RG Kar rape and murder victim’s house on Sunday to meet with her parents.

Incidentally, a couple of days back, the parents of the victim had written an email to Shah expressing their desire to meet with the Union Home Minister to seek his ‘guidance’ so that justice can be met.

Apart from the organizational meeting, Shah will also inaugurate the Passenger Terminal building and Maitri Dwar at Land Port, Petrapole border in West Bengal on October 27.

It is pertinent to mention that the Land Port Petrapole is the largest Land Port in South Asia and it is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh. Maitri Dwar is a Joint Cargo gate at zero line agreed by both the countries. The Union Home Minister had laid the foundation stone on May 9, 2023.

