'Since I Don't Belong To Any Political Party, I Believe Everyone Would Support Me': VP Nominee B Sudershan Reddy

Opposition INDIA alliance's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge, Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA alliance's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge, Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, on Thursday expressed hope of receiving support across party lines, framing the election as a contest of ideology rather than numbers.

"Numbers matter continues...Of course, I am hopeful. Since I don't belong to any political party, I believe everyone would support me...I have made it very clear yesterday. It is the battle of ideology," said Reddy while interacting with reporters as he left for filing his nomination paper.

#WATCH | INDIA alliance Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy says, "Numbers matter continues...Of course, I am hopeful. Since I don't belong to any political party, I believe everyone would support me...I have made it very clear yesterday. It is… pic.twitter.com/iqOxQckny2 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

"I will definitely speak with you after filing nomination...Program is simple, I am going to the Returning Officer to submit my nomination paper," he mentioned.

Leaders from various INDIA bloc parties are expected to accompany him during the filing, which is scheduled for 11:30 AM. He will contest against the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy's nomination for the Vice Presidential elections stands as the opposition's firm commitment to restoring "fairness, impartiality, and dignity" to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the gathering of the INDIA bloc members at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, which was also attended by former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, Kharge pointed out that opposition members have been denied the opportunity to raise matters of vital public concern in the Upper House and to avoid this "transgression" Sudershan Reddy's being elected is vital.

"In Parliament, we have seen a growing trend of stifling opposition voices. We are repeatedly denied the opportunity to raise matters of vital public concern in the House. To resist and decisively act against these transgressions in Parliament, the nation needs an exemplary, impartial justice B. Sudershan Reddy as the Vice-President of India. His nomination represents our collective resolve to defend and uphold the democratic ideals that define India," Kharge said.

"Reddy's life and work reflect the spirit of our Constitution, a commitment to fairness, compassion, and the empowerment of every citizen," he added.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)