 Champai Soren To Be New Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren Resigns Anticipating Arrest By ED
Champai Soren To Be New Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren Resigns Anticipating Arrest By ED

Champai Soren, popularly known as "Jharkhand Tiger", will succeed Hemant Soren who is likely to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate anytime soon.

Updated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Champai Soren | X

Ranchi, January 31: JMM legislator Champai Soren is set to be new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Champai Soren, popularly known as "Jharkhand Tiger", will succeed Hemant Soren who is likely to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate anytime soon. A meeting of JMM MLAs was held today, January 31, at the residence of Hemant Soren. At the meeting, Champai was chosen as the leader of JMM legislative party.

"We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the Governor for the oath ceremony," Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta told media after meeting. Couple of vans carrying MLAs of the ruling alliance reached the Raj Bhawan. JMM chief Hemant Soren secured the signatures of his party MLAs on the letter of support for Champai. The letter will now be presented to the Jharkhand Governor.

Hemant Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM:

The ruling alliance-led by JMM has the support of 49 legislators in the 81-member House. This includes 29 from JMM, 16 from the Congress, one each from NCP, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Hemant Soren Being Interrogated By ED:

The political development in Jharkhand intensified on Wednesday, January 31 as the ED officials reached Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Soren is being interrogated for the second time in 11 days.

The land scam case in which Soren is being interrogated is related to the purchase and sale of a plot of land in the Badagain area of ​​Ranchi. The ED has received information that Soren has acquired the land illegally. However, Soren has said in a letter to the Central agency that the land neither belongs to him nor does he have anything to do with it.

