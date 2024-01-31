'Arvind Kejriwal Helped Hemant Soren Escape Delhi': BJP's Explosive Claims Amid Ongoing ED Probe Against Jharkhand CM |

A political storm erupted as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced accusations from BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, claiming that Kejriwal aided Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's 'escape' from Delhi to Ranchi amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) scrutiny. The situation unfolded after ED officials failed to locate Soren for almost 30 hours at his Delhi residence.

Nishikant Dubey took to social media on Tuesday, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal played a key role in facilitating Hemant Soren's journey from Delhi to Ranchi. The co-operation supposedly extended until Varanasi, where Ranchi Minister Mithlesh Thakur continued to assist in Soren's travel. Dubey provocatively referred to both leaders as 'thieves' by saying "Chor chor mausera bhai."

जानकारी के अनुसार झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन जी को दिल्ली से रॉंची भगाने में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सहयोग किया ,यह सहयोग वाराणसी तक था,वाराणसी से रॉंची मंत्री मिथलेश ठाकुर जी ले गए । चोर चोर मौसेरे भाई — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) January 30, 2024

Closed-Door Meeting Held By CM Soren

Amid speculation of Soren's potential arrest by the ED, he convened a closed-door meeting with MLAs and ministers from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance. There were strong indications that his wife, Kalpana Soren, might assume leadership if Soren faced arrest. However, consensus on her appointment reportedly could not be achieved during the legislative party meeting.

झारखंड में कल्पना सोरेन जी के नाम पर सहमति विधायक दल की बैठक में नहीं बन पाई । सीता सोरेन जी व बसंत सोरेन जी विरोध में उतरे । कुल 35 विधायक ही बैठक में पहुँचे । सादे काग़ज़ पर विधायकों ने हस्ताक्षर किया । कल मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत जी का राज्यपाल से मिलने का कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं है ।… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) January 30, 2024

Nishikant Dubey shed light on the internal discord within Jharkhand politics, stating that the legislative party meeting in the state failed to reach a consensus on appointing Kalpana Soren as the Chief Minister. Protests emerged as Sita Soren and Basant Soren expressed dissent. Only 35 MLAs attended the meeting, with signatures collected on plain paper, indicating a lack of unity within the ruling party.

Hemant Soren Was Missing For Nearly 30 Hours

After being missing for a brief time, Hemant Soren eventually reached in Ranchi, ending speculation about his whereabouts. This development occurred over 30 hours after ED officials declared their inability to locate him. Soren, facing an ED inquiry related to a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, returned to his official residence in Ranchi yesterday.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at Soren's official residence in Delhi, seizing two luxury cars and Rs 36 lakh in cash. The ED had summoned him to appear in connection with the money laundering case.