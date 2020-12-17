'Chaliye, transparency ko vanakkam': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM-CARES Fund amid debate

Controversy over the newly formed PM-CARES Fund refuses to die down. Formed soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, according to its official website, PM-CARES is a registered "public charitable trust" that aims to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation, such as the pandemic. The problem however is the lack of information surrounding the fund.

So far, an amount of Rs. 3100 crore has been allocated from it. However, there is no concrete data on exactly how much money has been collected as a whole. Some have made independent calculations to suggest that it had crossed the $1.4 billion mark in less than two months after its launch at the end of March. RTI queries have also been blocked, with an applicant being told earlier this year that the Fund was "not a Public Authority under the ambit of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005".