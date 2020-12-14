Is PM CARES a 'public authority' under RTI Act? Activist Saket Gokhale fumes as CIC transfers query to PMO

Over the last year, the fund has been mired in controversy over a lack of transparency. So far, an amount of Rs. 3100 crore has been allocated from it. However, there is no concrete data on exactly how much money has been collected as a whole. Officials have said that the PM CARES Fund will audited by an independent auditor, and the trustees had chosen M/s SARC & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi as the auditors for 3 years.

With limited information available about how the fund is run, political opponents have lashed out at the BJP alleging foul play. The situation is not helped by the fact that RTI requests pertaining to the fund have been blocked in the past. "PM CARES Fund is not a Public Authority under the ambit of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005," an RTI applicant had been told earlier this year.