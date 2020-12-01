'Lakhs of crores' of PM-CARES money, where did it go? — Mamata asks Centre

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of using central agencies to bulldoze the country's federal structure and sought to know where the money of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund has gone.

Banerjee said that her government will not work according to the whims and fancies of the BJP-led regime at the Centre.

"Where has all the money of the PM Cares Fund gone? Does anyone know about the future of these funds? Where have the lakhs of crores of money gone? Why was no audit done? The Centre is lecturing us. What have they given us to combat the COVID pandemic?" she said at a press conference after a cabinet meet.

Accusing the Centre of targeting Bengal as elections are approaching, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed that law and order situation is better in the state than in many other states of the country.

"The Centre is using agencies to bulldoze and threaten us. We are not afraid of them. They (BJP) are not a political party but a garbage of lies," she said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May next year.