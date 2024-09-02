CG: 'Women’s Safety Is Severely Compromised In BJP's Rule' Says Supriya Shrinate At Press Conference

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): National Spokesperson and Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate has criticized the BJP government, claiming that women’s safety is severely compromised under Vishnu Deo Sai rule in the BJP government.

While addressing a media at Congress state headquarters she highlighted that over 600 rape incidents have been reported in Chhattisgarh in the past eight months, which is as an evidence of failure of the government in providing security to women. The BJP wing tried to counter the allegations with some data and facts related to offence and tried to communicate that crime is effectively controlled under the current state administration and challenged Congress leaders to debate the statistics.

While interacting with the media in a press conference, Shrinate expressed deep concern over the state of women’s safety, stating, "There seems to be no place left for half the population in this country. The entire nation is in shock." She alleged that the Prime Minister indirectly encourages such atrocities by protecting those involved in criminal acts. Shrinate specifically mentioned the case of Chinmayanand and criticized the BJP for aligning with individuals like Ram Rahim and Asaram, who have been found guilty of serious crimes.

She also accused the government of shielding the perpetrators and neglecting the victims. "The government is preoccupied with protecting the accused while the victims are left wandering from door to door," she said. She highlighted several rape cases in Raipur, Bhilai, and other cities, asserting that the government is attempting to cover up these incidents.

BJP countered allegations

The BJP responded to Shrinate's allegations with a challenge from State Spokesperson Kedarnath Gupta. He invited Shrinate or any capable Congress leader to discuss crime control statistics, asserting that the BJP government has made significant progress in reducing rape cases. Gupta claimed that under Congress rule, 1,294 rapes were reported from January 1 to June 30, 2023, while the number has decreased by 50 percent during BJP's tenure. He also emphasized the BJP’s efforts against illegal drug trade, with 809 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 18,874 cases under the Excise Act from January 1 to June 30, 2024.

Criticism of Congress's Record

Gupta accused Shrinate of "shedding crocodile tears" over women’s safety and failing to address issues from the Congress regime. He referenced the mistreatment of Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera in Chhattisgarh and questioned why prominent Congress leaders like Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sushmita Dev left the party, suggesting that Congress has a poor track record on women's issues.

BJP’s Commitment to Crime Control

Gupta concluded by praising the BJP government’s efforts to combat crime, asserting that it has not only addressed crimes against women but also cracked down on illegal drug and liquor businesses. He affirmed Chief Minister Vishnu Dev’s commitment to eradicating such illegal activities and restoring safety in the state.

The debate over crime and safety in Chhattisgarh continues as both parties clash over statistics and responsibilities, with the issue becoming a significant point of contention ahead of upcoming elections.