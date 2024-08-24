Chattisgarh: Raipur's Russian Light Metro Project Shrouds Into Controversy As BJP Leader Accuses Mayor Fooling Public

Left To Right: BJP MLA Rajesh Munat, Russian Metro Light Project | File/ X

The planned Russian light metro project in Chhattisgarh has become embroiled in controversy even before its launch. The dispute intensified following statements made by Raipur West MLA and former minister Rajesh Munat. The former Minister cum BJP leader criticized the Mayor Ejaz Dhebar trip to Russia, labelling it as Mayor’s personal visit and not sanctioned by the government. He questioned the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) without government approval. He accused the Mayor for misleading the public and stated that Dhebar did the political stunt to fool the public ahead of civic body elections, to be held soon.

On Friday, Munat addressed the media in Raipur, casting doubt on both the light metro project and the MoU with Russia. Mayor Dhebar is currently on a visit to Russia, where he announced the light metro project and the MoU with Russian authorities just a day prior.

Mayor Dhebar had previously informed the media that a light metro would be introduced between Raipur and Durg using Russian technology. The MoU was reportedly signed during an international transport meeting in Moscow between the Raipur Municipal Corporation and Moscow, with signatures from the Mayor of Moscow and the Russian Transport Minister. Dhebar also mentioned that Russian experts would soon visit Raipur to discuss the project and provide suggestions on electric city buses and skywalks, including the feasibility of running a light metro on these structures.

Dhebar stated that efforts to improve traffic management and initiate the light metro project had been ongoing since 2022, with contacts made with Russia and participation in a transportation summit in 2023.

Munat, however, contested the legitimacy of the MoU, pointing out that the invitation to the transport development meeting in Moscow came from the Deputy Mayor of Moscow, not the Russian government. According to Munat, such an MoU with a foreign country can only be signed with the approval of a central government committee, and any agreement signed by the Mayor during this personal visit would lack legal validity in India. Munat argued that the Mayor is not representing the government and that the trip and the MoU should be considered purely personal.

Munat also questioned the details of the MoU, noting the lack of information on funding, technology transfer, and the roles of the state and central governments. He criticized Mayor Dhebar for allegedly making misleading claims to the public ahead of upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Following Munat's claims and accusations, the situation surrounding the light metro project has become contentious. Mayor Dhebar is expected to return to Raipur in the next 1-2 days, potentially bringing new developments in the case.