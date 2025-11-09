 BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies IndiGo Plane On Patna–Delhi Route; Passenger Shares Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies IndiGo Plane On Patna–Delhi Route; Passenger Shares Viral Video

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies IndiGo Plane On Patna–Delhi Route; Passenger Shares Viral Video

Rudy, the BJP MP from Bihar’s Chhapra (Saran) Lok Sabha seat, has been actively participating in the campaign for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

An X user named Gyaneshwar has shared a video claiming that he was travelling on an IndiGo flight piloted by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Sharing the clip on social media, Gyaneshwar wrote, “When someone from the Patna to Delhi sector flies their own flight, this video is proof of how well they explain things. This evening, I suddenly had to go to Delhi and boarded an IndiGo flight at night, only to find that Rajiv Pratap Rudy (MP, Saran) was flying it himself. We had a warm conversation."

"Before take-off, he informed passengers that if the weather remained clear, he would show us a view of Ayodhya city from the sky. He asked everyone to be ready a minute before reaching Ayodhya, and soon after, all passengers paid their respects to the city of Lord Shri Ram. As we approached Delhi, he once again addressed everyone, thanking the passengers returning after voting in the Bihar elections on November 6,” he added.

In the video, the pilot can be heard introducing himself as Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Read Also
'All Questions Raised In House Are Of National Importance': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To BJP's MP...
article-image

Rudy, the BJP MP from Bihar’s Chhapra (Saran) Lok Sabha seat, has been actively participating in the campaign for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

FPJ Shorts
Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira Road Theatre Amid Haq Promotions - VIDEOS
Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira Road Theatre Amid Haq Promotions - VIDEOS
Assam Tragedy: 3 Engineering Students Drown In Waterfall In Dima Hasao
Assam Tragedy: 3 Engineering Students Drown In Waterfall In Dima Hasao
UP College Student Sets Himself Ablaze After Being Barred From Exams Over Rs 7,000 Fee Dues
UP College Student Sets Himself Ablaze After Being Barred From Exams Over Rs 7,000 Fee Dues
Kerala University Professor Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Research Scholar
Kerala University Professor Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Research Scholar

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rudy said, “Half of the election in Bihar has already been completed, and even at this halfway stage, the Chief Minister of Bihar is already decided. Based on the trends after the November 6 voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar will once again become the Chief Minister of Bihar.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies IndiGo Plane On Patna–Delhi Route; Passenger Shares Viral Video

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies IndiGo Plane On Patna–Delhi Route; Passenger Shares Viral Video

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni Accuses NDA Of Delaying Opposition Flights,...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni Accuses NDA Of Delaying Opposition Flights,...

'Take Money, Don't Give Vote To NDA...': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Tells Women In Poll-Bound Bihar

'Take Money, Don't Give Vote To NDA...': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Tells Women In Poll-Bound Bihar

'Thar Aur Bullet Sirf Badmash Chalate Hain...': Haryana DGP OP Singh’s Remark On Linking Certain...

'Thar Aur Bullet Sirf Badmash Chalate Hain...': Haryana DGP OP Singh’s Remark On Linking Certain...

'40 Vehicles, 200 Cops, City Jammed': Swati Maliwal Targets Arvind Kejriwal Over Heavy Security -...

'40 Vehicles, 200 Cops, City Jammed': Swati Maliwal Targets Arvind Kejriwal Over Heavy Security -...