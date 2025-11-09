BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies IndiGo Plane On Patna–Delhi Route; Passenger Shares Viral Video

An X user named Gyaneshwar has shared a video claiming that he was travelling on an IndiGo flight piloted by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Sharing the clip on social media, Gyaneshwar wrote, “When someone from the Patna to Delhi sector flies their own flight, this video is proof of how well they explain things. This evening, I suddenly had to go to Delhi and boarded an IndiGo flight at night, only to find that Rajiv Pratap Rudy (MP, Saran) was flying it himself. We had a warm conversation."

"Before take-off, he informed passengers that if the weather remained clear, he would show us a view of Ayodhya city from the sky. He asked everyone to be ready a minute before reaching Ayodhya, and soon after, all passengers paid their respects to the city of Lord Shri Ram. As we approached Delhi, he once again addressed everyone, thanking the passengers returning after voting in the Bihar elections on November 6,” he added.

In the video, the pilot can be heard introducing himself as Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Rudy, the BJP MP from Bihar’s Chhapra (Saran) Lok Sabha seat, has been actively participating in the campaign for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rudy said, “Half of the election in Bihar has already been completed, and even at this halfway stage, the Chief Minister of Bihar is already decided. Based on the trends after the November 6 voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar will once again become the Chief Minister of Bihar.”