Centre tells Karnataka HC: Twitter foreign entity, can’t seek protection under Article 19 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the Center's argument before the Karnataka High Court, Twitter cannot claim protection under Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

According to a submission made on Thursday to the High Court by the federal government's Additional Solicitor General (South) R. Sankaranarayanan, Article 19 of the Constitution only grants freedom of speech and expression to Indian individuals, not to foreigners or foreign organisations.

Twitter had challenged blocking of central government

Twitter had challenged the blocking orders by the central government between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022. The American microblogging platform alleged that the orders "are arbitrary".

"Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19 as it is a foreign company. There is nothing arbitrary under Article 14, and Section 69 (A) is properly followed," stated Additional Solicitor General, and urged the court not to give any relief to Twitter.

The matter has been adjourned to April 10.

(With agency inputs)