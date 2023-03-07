e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTech layoffs: Elon Musk mocks Twitter engineer who was unsure if he was fired

Tech layoffs: Elon Musk mocks Twitter engineer who was unsure if he was fired

He added that while 200 others faced a similar issue, the HR department wasn't confirming if they are still employees of Twitter or not.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Twitter's staff was warned of his visit. | File Photo

Tech layoffs which have left lakhs of employees unemployed globally, have also triggered anxiety among professionals who still have a job, due to the abrupt manner in which people are fired. Families are also facing uncertainty, as one American-Indian teenager ran away from her house, out of the fear that her father could lose his job. Amidst the confusion, a Twitter employee took to social media when he couldn't access his work computer, and the new CEO Elon Musk simply laughed at him.

Read Also
Only 1 engineer left to handle Twitter API after Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures: Report
article-image

Adding insult to injury?

After Twitter announced a fresh round of layoff for engineers from the machine learning segment among others, Haraldur Thorleifsson tweeted that he had been unable to log for nine days. He added that while 200 others faced a similar issue, the HR department wasn't confirming if they are still employees of Twitter or not. When he revealed his job profile after Musk's approval, the new Twitter boss responded with laughing emojis instead of clarity.

Read Also
Elon Musk is always accompanied by at least two bodyguards all the time at Twitter HQ
article-image

Just one of Musk's many insensitive acts

The response by a CEO triggered strong comments from Twitter users, days after tweeple across the globe had suffered glitches due to an outage on the social media site. Musk's insensitive response is also among others such as the Salesforce CEO who took a 10 day vacation for digital detox, after firing thousands from the firm. One former Twitter employee who was laid off despite sleeping in the office to finish work, also said that she regretted all the effort she had made.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's GDP growth slowdown won't last long, says Moody's report

India's GDP growth slowdown won't last long, says Moody's report

Tech layoffs: Atlassian firing 500 people months after hiring drive

Tech layoffs: Atlassian firing 500 people months after hiring drive

Tech layoffs: Elon Musk mocks Twitter engineer who was unsure if he was fired

Tech layoffs: Elon Musk mocks Twitter engineer who was unsure if he was fired

PVR Cinemas crosses 100 screen milestone in Chennai

PVR Cinemas crosses 100 screen milestone in Chennai

How to Succeed in Forex Prop Firms - Traders Union

How to Succeed in Forex Prop Firms - Traders Union