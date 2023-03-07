Elon Musk is always accompanied by at least two bodyguards all the time at Twitter HQ | Image credit: Wikipedia

One of the most powerful people is Elon Musk. The business tycoon also has armed escorts, private security officers, and bodyguards on duty around the clock to protect his life. He is practically followed everywhere he goes by his bodyguard.

Elon Musk is usually surrounded by his bodyguards, even when working in the Twitter headquarters, a Twitter engineer who is employed there said. According to reports, he is protected by at least two bodyguards, who even accompany him to the workplace bathroom. The engineer tells BBC, "Everywhere he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very big, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards.

Musk doesn't trust employees at Twitter

Even Elon Musk's bodyguards, according to the engineer, are large and hefty, like bodyguards are typically portrayed in Hollywood films. But, he continues, seeing Musk flanked by bodyguards even within Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco gives the impression that the company's founder has trust issues with the staff and doesn't want to endanger his life even when moving around the structure.

Musk's security has been a touch tight, especially after the stalking episode that he reported last year. Big personalities frequently have tight security, and we often see bodyguards following them everywhere they go.

Stalked by crazy stalker

Elon Musk said in December that he had been stalked by a "crazy stalker" one night as he was leaving the house with his two-year-old son X. Even when their car was in motion, the stalker climbed the hood while blocking it. Anyone recognise this guy or car?, Musk even asked in a video he shared.

Musk was outraged by the incident and worried about his family's safety; perhaps this is why his bodyguards were following him inside the workplace.

Of course, Musk won't feel at least a little lonely as more than half of his staff have departed after being dismissed, seeing all the ongoing back-to-back layoffs and having security nearby. According to the employee who spoke with the BBC, the Twitter headquarters is currently in a state of anarchy, and many of the staff members who were in charge of developing and maintaining the security mechanisms that stopped 60% of Twitter trolling have been sacked.

Twitter is short on labour currently

The burden on the staff is increasing daily as a result of the microblogging site's current labour shortage. According to reports, even team members of other organisations are reportedly pressured to take on extra responsibilities.