e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessElon Musk loses 'World's Richest Man' title in 48 hours after losing $1.9 billion in a day

Elon Musk loses 'World's Richest Man' title in 48 hours after losing $1.9 billion in a day

But according to Fortune, on Wednesday, Tesla stock dropped more than 5%, reducing Musk's net worth by about $2 billion and reclaiming the top spot for French billionaire Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury company Louis Vuitton.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk loses world's richest man title in 48 hour after losing $1.9 billion in a day | Image: Wikipedia

Only 48 hours after reclaiming the title, Elon Musk has lost his position as the richest person in the world once more, according to Fortune. The head of Tesla and SpaceX momentarily reclaimed the top position on the global wealth pyramid earlier this week. His net worth was assessed to be $187.1 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

But according to Fortune, on Wednesday, Tesla stock dropped more than 5%, reducing Musk's net worth by about $2 billion and reclaiming the top spot for French billionaire Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury company Louis Vuitton. At $184 billion, Musk's net worth decreased by $1.91 billion on the day. This put him below Arnault's $186 billion fortune.

Read Also
Elon Musk regains the World's Richest Person title after Tesla stocks surge 100%
article-image

Musk was on top of the leader board only for 48 hours

Significantly, the leadership change took place only two days after Musk ousted Arnault from the top job. The Tesla share price dropped by 65% in 2022 as a result of many causes, forcing the French billionaire to depose the Twitter CEO in December.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla has grown 100% as a result of better economic predictions, higher investor demand, and consumer interest in recently discounted Tesla models. But for Musk, things looked very different in December. In one of the biggest losses of wealth in recent history, Musk's net worth dropped by nearly $200 billion between November 2021 and December 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February

Angel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February

Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against dollar in early trade

Elon Musk loses 'World's Richest Man' title in 48 hours after losing $1.9 billion in a day

Elon Musk loses 'World's Richest Man' title in 48 hours after losing $1.9 billion in a day

Gold prices rise while silver falls in early trade

Gold prices rise while silver falls in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 3: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 3: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities