'Centre should be plastered otherwise country will be destroyed': Mamata Banerjee hits out over Pegasus row

Amid the ongoing Pegasus row which has fuelled controversy creating even bitter rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition parties, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has charged the prime minister Narendra Modi and his government and also called for the opposition to unite against the saffron party.

Duirng an address, the West Bengal CM said that Israeli military grade spyware - Pegasus is 'dangerous and ferocious'. She said, "Our phones are tapped, I cannot talk to anyone, I have plastered my phone." Alleging that the Centre is paying too much money for spying, the CM appealed that we should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. She also said that BJP has bulldozed federal structure of India.

While talking about her victory at West Bengal Assembly Elections, she said, "We want to congratulate the people of the country and my state. We fought against money, muscle, mafia power and all agencies."

"Despite all odds, we won because people in Bengal voted for us and we received blessings from people in country, world," she added.