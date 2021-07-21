'Centre should be plastered otherwise country will be destroyed': Mamata Banerjee hits out over Pegasus row

Amid the ongoing Pegasus row which has fuelled controversy creating even bitter rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition parties, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has charged the prime minister Narendra Modi and his government and also called for the opposition to unite against the saffron party.
Duirng an address, the West Bengal CM said that Israeli military grade spyware - Pegasus is 'dangerous and ferocious'. She said, "Our phones are tapped, I cannot talk to anyone, I have plastered my phone." Alleging that the Centre is paying too much money for spying, the CM appealed that we should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. She also said that BJP has bulldozed federal structure of India.
While talking about her victory at West Bengal Assembly Elections, she said, "We want to congratulate the people of the country and my state. We fought against money, muscle, mafia power and all agencies."
"Despite all odds, we won because people in Bengal voted for us and we received blessings from people in country, world," she added.
On the other hand in the wake of Pegasus scandal, a parliamentary standing committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will question officials of the Ministry of Information and Technology and the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the case of alleged illegal surveillance of journalists and political leaders using the software.
A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has been called on July 28. Officials of the Ministry of Information Technology, Home and Communications have been summoned to the meeting.
The agenda for the meeting is 'Evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Communication (Department of Telecommunications) on the subject of 'Citizens' data security and privacy'.
Since the case came to light through a report by The Wire on Sunday, several opposition leaders have demanded an independent probe into the matter.
