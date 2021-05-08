Centre revises national policy for admission of COVID-19 patients; says no patient shall be refused services on any count

Amid an alarming eruption of COVID-19 cases across India, the Union government revised its pandemic guidelines stating that it is ‘Not Mandatory’ to have a Covid positive test report to get admitted in a Covid hospital or health care facility. The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced a revised national policy for admission of COVID-19 patients to COVID facilities to ensure they get "prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment."

As per the ministry, henceforth requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. It also said that a suspect case of COVID-19 shall be admitted to the suspect ward of Covid Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) or dedicated COVID Hospital (DHC) as the case may be.

"No patient shall be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city." it added.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in a tweet said: ‘’ A significant directive has been issued to all States and UTs to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of #COVID 19 patients #COVID 19 positive test report NOT mandatory to get admitted at COVID health facility.’’

The Centre’s revised policy was released on a day when India reported 4,01,078 new Covid-19 cases and 4,187 deaths linked to coronavirus complications. The Health Ministry in a statement noted that the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories are required to incorporate the revised policy within three days which shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.