CEC Rajiv Kumar holds first meeting of Election Commission after assuming charge

The new Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, today held the first meeting of the Election Commission, along with his fellow Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said Saturday, ANI reported.

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on May 15 assumed charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, taking over from outgoing CEC Sushil Chandra.

He was part of the poll panel as an election commissioner since September 1, 2020, and was appointed to the CEC on May 15.

Kumar will hold the post from May 15, 2022, to February 18, 2025.

Rajiv Kumar, a 1984 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, has held many important responsibilities in his long administrative career.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:21 PM IST