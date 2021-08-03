CBSE Class 10 results: Over 57,000 students score above 95 percent; over 2 lakh score between 90 & 95 percent

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10 result. Students can check their result at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Over 57,000 students have scored above 95 percent and over 2 lakh have their scorers between 90 and 95 percent.

Meanwhile, the result for over 16,000 students is still under process. The board has not declared the merit list this year.

Girls outshine boys again!

Total Pass percentage: 99.04%

Boys' pass percentage: 98.89%

Girls' pass percentage: 99.24%

Apart from that, the result can be downloaded from digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app.

Steps to check the result:

Log on to the CBSE results portal, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the respective result link

Enter the required details

Click on submit button

Your CBSE 10 results 2021 will be displayed on your mobile or computer screen

Check your scores carefully

Take print out of it and keep it with yourself.

Students can check their results at following apps and websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

IVRS

SMS

The board exam scedule in India was disturbed by second wave of COVID-19 and followed lockdown. Several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chose the non-examination route for evaluation of class 10 and class 12 students.

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

