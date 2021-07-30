Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: FPJ asked students if board should provide model question paper for Class 11 CET, 83% voted yes

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Thus, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).
However, a senior official of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has informed that there are no plans to provide question banks or conduct mock tests for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
Students of schools affiliated to private boards are anxious as the exam will be based on the Class 10 syllabus of the state board. In the absence of any question banks, these students are preparing for the exam to be conducted on August 21, by seeking help from their teachers and tutors.
In order to ease the burden on students of private boards, the Bombay High Court (HC) has asked the state board to consider setting a common question paper for the CET which would include questions from syllabus from all the other boards as well. The state board is yet to respond.
Considering the demand for releasing the sample question paper, FPJ conducted a Twitter poll asking students whether the board should provide model question paper for Class 11 CET. In the poll, 83 percent people said that the board should give the sample question paper and 17 percent voted for No.
The CET will be conducted via offline mode from 11am to 1 pm on August 21, 2021, for admission to Class 11 FYJC for the academic year 2021-22.
Class 10 students of different boards including, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and international boards can appear for this CET in order to secure admission to Class 11 FYJC. The examination will be based on certain topics of the state board Class 10 syllabus.
The Class 10 students were been able to fill application forms for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) because the portal http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ was shut temporarily due to technical issues.
At present, the application process is going on at cet.11thadmission.org.in.
(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)