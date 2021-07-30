Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: FPJ asked students if board should provide model question paper for Class 11 CET, 83% voted yes

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Thus, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).

However, a senior official of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has informed that there are no plans to provide question banks or conduct mock tests for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).

Students of schools affiliated to private boards are anxious as the exam will be based on the Class 10 syllabus of the state board. In the absence of any question banks, these students are preparing for the exam to be conducted on August 21, by seeking help from their teachers and tutors.

In order to ease the burden on students of private boards, the Bombay High Court (HC) has asked the state board to consider setting a common question paper for the CET which would include questions from syllabus from all the other boards as well. The state board is yet to respond.

Considering the demand for releasing the sample question paper, FPJ conducted a Twitter poll asking students whether the board should provide model question paper for Class 11 CET. In the poll, 83 percent people said that the board should give the sample question paper and 17 percent voted for No.