Maharashtra Class 11 CET: Registrations for SSC students apart from 2021 batch and other boards to open tomorrow on cet.11thadmission.org.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has said that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

SSC State Board students who have appeared in 2021 were allowed to submit their CET application from 3 pm (26-07-2021).

However, students from other boards and SSC State board students who have appeared before 2021 will be allowed from Wednesday (28-07-2021), 3 pm onwards on cet.11thadmission.org.in.

The CET will be conducted via offline mode from 11 am to 1 pm on August 21, 2021, for admission to Class 11 FYJC for the academic year 2021-22.

The entrance test will be optional. However, students appearing for it will be given first preference for admission to Class 11 FYJC.

Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister of Maharashtra, had said, "The CET which is completely optional will be conducted offline. The exam will be based on Class 10 state-board syllabus with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for 100 marks. There will be questions for 25 marks each in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences subject. The exam will be conducted by OMR method for two hours."

"After the admission of students who have appeared for optional CET is completed, admissions will be given to remaining students on the basis of merit as per marks scored through Class 10 assessment method," she said.

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)