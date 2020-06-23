CBSC and ICSE to take decision on remaining board exams soon

The Centre and the CBSE told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that discussion on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class 12 scheduled from July 1-15 amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases is at an advanced stage and a decision is likely to be taken on Wednesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students, and authorities will take a decision on the issue soon.

Mehta requested the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, to adjourn the matter for a day and said he would apprise the apex court about the decision taken by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the top court also took up another plea that sought directions to scrap the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) examination in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

ICSE's counsel informed the court that it will follow the Centre's decision on CBSE exams.

However, the bench noted that the ICSE can take a decision after considering the ongoing situation.

Mehta argued that the decision on the CBSE would not be binding on the ICSE.

The parents' of students appearing in CBSE Board exams had moved the top court, arguing that the decision on the schedule of exams in July demonstrated the extent of CBSE's discriminatory and arbitrary conduct in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examinations.

The parents cited that as per AIIMS, the COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak in July.

The petitioners urged the apex court to direct the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of examination already conducted along with an average of internal assessment marks in the remaining subjects/papers, and also stay the decision to recommence the examinations from July 1.

The petition said that on May 25, the Human Resource Development Ministry had announced exams for Class 10 and 12 at almost 15,000 exam centres as against 3,000 centres earlier.