FPJ Fast Facts: 10 things we know about Patanjali's Ayurvedic medicine 'coronil' for coronavirus

Here is a quick summarisation of all we know about the new product:

1. As Baba Ramdev emphasised, it is not an immunity booster but a cure for the deadly virus.

2. While Patanjali says that it is the first ayurvedic medicine against the coronavirus, it is also the first medicine of its kind. While various drugs have shown differing levels of efficiency in treating the virus, there is no cure that has been announced before this.

3. Coronil is not the only COVID-19 medicine launched by Patanjali on Tuesday. It is part of a 'corona kit' that contain three separate bottles. Of these, Coronil is but one. As per photos of the kit, the other two are labelled as 'Swasari Vati' and 'Anu Taila'. These will help in boosting immunity.