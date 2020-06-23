Patanjali Ayurvedic medicine: Coronil trends after Patanjali launches COVID-19 treatment kit

Ramdev Baba-led Patanjali has claimed that Diya Corona Kit can help cure COVID-19. The company during the launch stated it administered these medicines on 100 patients and everyone recovered and that there were no casualties.
Post the launch, Twitterati went on to tweet and write about the medicine which led to Coronil (one course of the three course medication) to trend on Twitter.
Many were all praises to the yog guru and his team for such an achievement. There were many who found solace in the fact that the medication will be of relief to the medical fraternity who was struggling to find a cure or a vaccine.
The three-course medication, Diya Corona Kit, will be available from next week onwards. But some people showed on Twitter the urgency at which people will buy this medication by posting memes.
There were other sets of people who went all out and ridiculed the treatment. During the launch event, Ramdev stated there will be many people who wouldn’t believe that the sage who are into yoga and meditation were able to achieve this.