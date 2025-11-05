 IndiGo Partners With Bluebox To Provide In-Flight Entertainment On Personal Devices To A321-XLR Flyers
Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: IndiGo and Bluebox Aviation Systems have partnered to offer a next-generation digital inflight experience on Airbus’ A321-XLR aircraft, proposed to fly first between Mumbai and Athens.

On Wednesday, IndiGo and BlueBox announced the partnership where the latter’s modular digital services platform, powered by Blueview, will be integrated as a line-fit solution on Airbus’ open software platform (OSP) on IndiGo’s upcoming A321-XLR fleet. This is said to make IndiGo India’s first airline to ensure access to the in-flight entertainment offering from the aircraft’s first flight, without the need for retrofitting.

According to IndiGo, A321-XLR flyers will be able to enjoy a wide range of digital services directly on their personal devices, including a rich library of inflight entertainment (IFE) featuring movies, TV, audio, and games, an interactive moving map for real-time flight tracking, an engaging graphical user interface (GUI) reflecting IndiGo’s brand and an access to digital dining menus.

Kevin Clark, CEO, Bluebox, said, “OSP allows airlines to harness powerful, integrated software environments as standard. With Blueview, IndiGo will be able to offer passengers a seamless and engaging digital experience immediately with the powerful capability to evolve with passenger demands over the coming years.”

Notably, IndiGo will operate India’s first Airbus A321-XLR aircraft between Mumbai and Athens from January 23, 2026, becoming the only airline to fly directly from India to Greece. The airline is set to foray into long-range narrowbody operations with its first extra long range aircraft.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to offer engaging in-flight entertainment on our A321XLR fleet which our customers will be able to experience on their own personal electronic devices (PEDs). By enabling access to a wide range of entertainment on their personal devices, we are confident that this solution adds significant value to our customers’ onboard experience, making it more enjoyable.”

