Mumbai: Indigo Flight Delayed For 3 Hours As Pilot Arrives Late; Passengers Wait For 3 Hours Inside Aircraft; Airline Reacts After Outrage

IndiGo/ Representative image | File pic

A heated exchange between a passenger and IndiGo Airlines on X has gone viral, exposing the frustration travellers face due to long flight delays and lack of communication. The passenger, booked on IndiGo Flight 6E 6133 from Mumbai (T2) to Rajkot, shared a detailed account of being made to sit inside the aircraft for over three hours, allegedly because the captain was delayed.

Hey @IndiGo6E, this is absolutely unacceptable!

Flight 6E 6133 (Mumbai T2 → Rajkot) scheduled to depart at 07:25 AM we boarded at 6:45 AM, expecting an on-time flight.



After boarding, we received two delay messages citing “operational issues.”

First rescheduled to 7:55 AM, then… — VJ (@VijayThk) November 5, 2025

The post, which quickly gained traction online, criticised IndiGo for “negligence, poor communication, and lack of courtesy.”

Timeline of Events: The Passenger’s Experience

According to the passenger’s post, Flight 6E 6133 was scheduled to depart at 7:25 AM, and boarding began on time at 6:45 AM. Initially, passengers believed the flight would take off punctually. However, things took a frustrating turn soon after.

At 7:00 AM, IndiGo sent a message citing “operational issues” and rescheduled the flight to 7:55 AM. Another update pushed the departure further to 8:40 AM. Despite being seated for over an hour and twenty minutes, passengers were then told the delay was because the captain himself was late.

By 9:15 AM, another message came through, the flight was now rescheduled to 10:30 AM.

The passenger expressed outrage, writing, “So basically, passengers have to sit inside the flight for more than 3 hours, all because the captain is delayed?! This is beyond disappointing — no clarity, no courtesy, no accountability.”

The post tagged IndiGo’s official handle, calling out the airline’s reliability and operations management.

Thank you @IndiGo6E for processing the cancellation and refund. But honestly, this entire experience has been extremely disappointing.



Because of this delay, my entire day’s schedule in Rajkot got ruined all my meetings and commitments had to be cancelled. My family and I have… https://t.co/TGxMywE5jR — VJ (@VijayThk) November 5, 2025

IndiGo Responds, Promises Action

IndiGo was quick to respond on X, saying, “Sir, this is certainly not the kind of experience we’d want you to have. We’re getting this checked on priority and will connect with an update at the earliest.”

However, the passenger wasn’t convinced. In a follow-up post, he expressed deep disappointment, stating that his entire day’s schedule in Rajkot was ruined.

“I had important meetings lined up and a return flight the same evening. Who is going to compensate for the loss of time, business, and money?”

The user added that simply saying “we’ll check” doesn’t help when passengers lose an entire day due to poor airline management.

Airline Issues Apology and Processes Refund

IndiGo later issued a detailed reply, apologising for the disruption. The airline said the delay was caused by an “unforeseen operational situation” and that all impacted passengers were offered refreshments and assistance.

“The refund you opted for has already been processed from our end and will reflect in the travel agency’s account within 24–48 business hours,” the statement read.

IndiGo also expressed gratitude for the passenger’s patience and assured him of a smoother experience in future journeys.

Passenger Acknowledges Refund but Criticises Delay

The passenger later confirmed that IndiGo had processed his refund but maintained that the experience had been exhausting and disappointing.

“Because of this delay, my entire day’s schedule in Rajkot got ruined, all my meetings and commitments had to be cancelled. My family and I were mentally and physically drained, waiting for clarity that never came,” he wrote.

He added that while the refund was appreciated, it did little to make up for the wasted time, stress, and financial implications of the delay.

“Just imagine if my return flight had been with another airline, I would’ve lost that ticket completely,” he pointed out.

Calls for Better Transparency in Airline Operations

The exchange has reignited discussions around airline accountability, passenger rights, and the need for transparency in delay communication. Many users on X supported the passenger, echoing similar experiences with long waits and vague “operational issue” explanations.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, has yet to release a formal public statement addressing this specific incident, but the conversation serves as a reminder that punctuality and communication are as vital as safety and service in aviation.

As the passenger summed it up in his final post, “Really hope IndiGo seriously reviews such incidents so passengers don’t have to go through this kind of experience again.”