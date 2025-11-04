 SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director From November 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director From November 3

SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director From November 3

Kumar, in his role as ED, will lead the airline's strategic initiatives focused on expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation as the company embarks on its next phase of growth, SpiceJet said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the appointment of seasoned aviation professional and IndiGo former Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director from November 3.Kumar, in his role as ED, will lead the airline's strategic initiatives focused on expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation as the company embarks on its next phase of growth, SpiceJet said.

He will report directly to the SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, it said.Prior to acquiring this position, he served as advisor to the Director General of Saudi Group on KSA-India subcontinent strategy for Saudia Airlines from August 2024 to March this year.

He brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the aviation sector, with extensive expertise across network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy, the airline said.

Read Also
MP News: State's Climate Ideal For Aviation, Says Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Naidu
article-image

"His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet. With his strategic insights and executional strength, we are confident of accelerating our growth journey and strengthening our position as a leading and customer-centric airline," said Singh.

FPJ Shorts
'They’re Not Conscious And They Can’t Be': Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls Research Into AI Consciousness ‘Absurd’
'They’re Not Conscious And They Can’t Be': Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls Research Into AI Consciousness ‘Absurd’
GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting Tariff-Related Impact On India’s Exports
GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting Tariff-Related Impact On India’s Exports
Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Sabarmati Express; Accused Held
Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Sabarmati Express; Accused Held
Tamil Nadu Board Releases 2026 SSLC And Plus Two Exam Dates; Class 10 From March 11, Class 12 From March 2
Tamil Nadu Board Releases 2026 SSLC And Plus Two Exam Dates; Class 10 From March 11, Class 12 From March 2

This would be Kumar's second stint at loss-making SpiceJet. Earlier he served the Gurugram-headquartered airline as the vice president for planning and marketing during 2001-2007.Kumar, who started his aviation career with the erstwhile Air Sahara in 1991, has served in senior leadership positions in leading Indian airlines, and has been instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in India, SpiceJet said.

For close to 12 years, Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo and for a little over three years as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer.Besides, he has also held key leadership positions, including President & CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and Chief Operating Officer at AirAsia India, among others, SpiceJet said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting...

GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting...

Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27%...

Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27%...

SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As...

SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As...

Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

India Leads In Pay Fairness Sentiment, Only 11% Workers Report Dissatisfaction Compared To 27% In...

India Leads In Pay Fairness Sentiment, Only 11% Workers Report Dissatisfaction Compared To 27% In...