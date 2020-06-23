Patanjali launches Coronil: What exactly is the Divya Corona Kit?

Patanjali launched an ayurvedic medicine, Coronil, to combat COVID-19. Ramdev Baba, at the launch event of Coronil, claimed that as per the clinical trial it was found that 100 per cent recovery of COVID-19 patients took place with no casualties. The trial was run on 100 COVID-19 patients.
“We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial-based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical-controlled trial and found 69 per cent patients recovered in three days and remaining patients recovered in seven days, “ said Yog guru Ramdev.
The COVID-19 treatment kit developed by Patanjali is a three-course medication. It includes Coronil, Swasari Vati and Anu Tal. While two are tablets, one is an oil.
He claimed that to beat the illness the tablet has to be taken three times a day and oil has to be used once in the morning. While one tablet is before meal, another one is after meal.
He alleged that the oil mixes with body fluids to fight COVID-19. He added kit not only boosts immunity, it tackles the symptoms of COVID-19. Thus, helping faster recovery.
The whole kit will be priced around Rs 500.
The company conducted clinical tests on randomised COVID-19 patients. The company had screened close to 1,000 phytochemicals from more than 100 medicinal plants, in-sillico (of scientific experiments or research conducted or produced by means of computer modelling or computer simulation) to get the end result. The research for this medicine was conducted by Patanjali Research Institute along with National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.
According to Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, “We are not trying to put Allopathy in bad light. But we are saying Ayurveda also has some treatment. We wish to integrate learnings of both streams to serve people better.”
The medication will be available in Patanjali stores in a week’s time. For patients, who are looking for home delivery options of this kit then they can order from an app developed by Patanjali to sell these medication.
The company at present is working with institutions in Germany, the United States among other countries as well to make it available across the world. Some countries are running tests on animals too, before human trials, the company said.
