CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject & Proclaimed Offender Rajiv Mehta From US Through INTERPOL Channels

Red Corner Notice accused, Rajiv Mehta

The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated via INTERPOL channels with National Central Bureau-Washington for return to India from USA of a Red Notice subject on March 6. He was earlier geo-located by US authorities through close follow up through INTERPOL.

Name of the Return Red Corner Notice accused is Rajiv Mehta. A Red notice was got issued by CBI against him from INTERPOL General Secretariat on June 16, 2000. Red notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for location and arrest of accused.

More background details of accused

The subject is wanted by CBI in a criminal case registered in 1998 for prosecution in respect of offences of cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy involving opening of fictitious bank accounts in Central Bank of India, Greater Kailash Part-II, New Delhi for purpose of interception of drafts of various parties in transit and encasing them. He was declared as a proclaimed offender by Court in 1999.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels.