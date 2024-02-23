 Pune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National Sandip Dhunay
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National Sandip Dhunay

Pune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National Sandip Dhunay

Red corner notices are issued for persons wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National Sandip Dhunay |

The Pune Police is in the process of getting a red corner notice (RCN) issued against an Indian-origin British national in connection with the seizure of 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone worth ₹3000-3500 crore, a senior official said on Friday.

The mephedrone was seized after operations in several cities, including New Delhi, Pune and Sangli, leading to arrests of eight persons.

The role of Sandip Dhunay, a Briton of Indian origin, has emerged in the case and the process of issuing RCN against him was underway, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

Read Also
Ikea Plans to Open Store In Pune: Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Dhunay, originally from Bihar, was arrested in Pune in 2016 in a narcotics case involving seizure of a consignment by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and was lodged in Yerwada jail.

He was using people he met in jail as drug couriers, as per police.

Meanwhile, police said three persons were held in Delhi in connection with the mephedrone haul and they would be produced in court here.

The mephedrone seized in Delhi is also being brought to Pune in a container, police said.

Read Also
Who Is Sandeep Dhunia? The Alleged Mastermind In Massive ₹4,000 Crore Pune Drug Bust Case
article-image

What is RCN?

Red corner notices are issued for persons wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. An RCN is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar action.

In India, the CBI is officially designated as the national central bureau entrusted with the responsibility to publish, maintain and update RCNs.

Read Also
Pune Rail Division Hosts Art And Essay Competition Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National...

Pune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National...

Nashik: NMC In Limbo About ₹21.47 Crore Funding For Electric Bus Depot

Nashik: NMC In Limbo About ₹21.47 Crore Funding For Electric Bus Depot

Pune: Sassoon Hospital Operations Remain Largely Unaffected Amid Resident Doctors' Strike

Pune: Sassoon Hospital Operations Remain Largely Unaffected Amid Resident Doctors' Strike

Nashik: Encroachment Cleared at Vinchur Chauphuli, Eases Traffic Congestion

Nashik: Encroachment Cleared at Vinchur Chauphuli, Eases Traffic Congestion

Nashik: Twenty-Kilometer-Long Canals To Be Covered To Fight Drought

Nashik: Twenty-Kilometer-Long Canals To Be Covered To Fight Drought