CBI Coordinates Return Of Fugitive Sunil Kumar From Azerbaijan, Wanted By Jharkhand Police In Extortion Case |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of one Sunil Kumar from Azerbaijan through INTERPOL channels. The accused Sunil Kumar is a wanted subject of the Jharkhand Police. The team of Jharkhand Police, along with the accused, arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on 23.08.2025 from Azerbaijan. The accused was earlier geo-located in Azerbaijan through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with the Baku authorities.

According to the CBI, the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, in collaboration with Baku authorities, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Sunil Kumar to India on 23.08.2025. A three-member Team of Jharkhand Police went to Baku, Azerbaijan, on 19.08.2025 to bring back Sunil Kumar.

A CBI Official's Statement

"Sunil Kumar is wanted by Jharkhand Police in FIR No. 175/2022 registered at Patratu, Bhadaninagar Police Station, Jharkhand, on the allegations of sending threatening messages through WhatsApp to demand extortion money. Sunil Kumar is a member of the Aman Sahu gang using the fake name Mayank Singh. Aman Sahu is a gangster of Jharkhand whose associates are operating as an organized criminal gang. Sunil Kumar has been allegedly threatening business personnel, coal transporters, and railway contractors for extorting money. Several cases have been registered against him in various states in India," said a CBI official.

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on 10.10.2024 on the request of Jharkhand Police. An Extradition Request was sent to the Azerbaijan authorities on 07.01.2025 through diplomatic channels. Subsequently, a team of Jharkhand Police was formed to bring back the subject from Azerbaijan.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels, officials said.