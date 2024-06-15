CBI Conducts Raids In Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Trichy Over On Loan Default Of ₹5,717 Crore

Representative pic | (PTI Photo)

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searches are being conducted at 14 places at Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Trichy which have resulted in seizure of incriminating documents and materials.

The CBI has conducted the raid in compliance with the directions of Allahabad High Court, and registered a case on June 12, 2024. The official communication of CBI states that M/s. SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Limited promoted by M/s. SKS Ispat and Power Ltd. (SKSIPL) engaged in the business of generation and distribution of electricity, availed loans to the tune of Rs. 6,170 crore from State Bank of India (SBI), M/s. L&T Infrastructure Finance Limited, M/s. PTC India Finance Limited and State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur. They did not repay the dues to the Banks/FIs.

The account with a default of around Rs. 5,717 crore (approx.) was put to auction and settled at around Rs. 2,000 crore in favour of M/s. Entwickeln India Energy Private Limited.

It has been also alleged that M/s. Entwickeln India Energy Private Limited and M/s. SKS Ispat & Power Limited were registered at the same address and in 2019, M/s. Entwickeln India Energy Pvt. Ltd. merged into M/s. SKS Ispat and Power Ltd. indicating unauthorized actions.

It has been further alleged that the accused persons in criminal conspiracy among themselves caused wilful diversion/round tripping of funds through bogus share transactions with the aid of dummy/shell companies with mala fide intention of gaining wrongfully. It also stated that a significant loan amount was allegedly transferred to the British Virgin Islands and British Overseas Territories of Bermuda through fictitious companies.

Investigation is continuing

Case filed against companies:

1. Anil Mahabir Gupta, Director, M/s SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd

2. Abhaya Kumar Sahoo, M/s SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd

3. Ashok Kumar Sahoo, M/s SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd

4. Mahabir Prasad Gupta, M/s SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd

5. Deepak Gupta, M/s SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Limited,

6. Anish Anil Gupta, Director, M/s SKS Ispat and Power Limited, Mumbai

7. Premlata Gupta, Directors M/s Shree Krishna Structures Private Ltd Raipur

8. Pritam Beria, Chartered Accountant.

9. Kandasamy Subburaj, Director, M/s. Cethar Limited

10. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director Labheshwari Agencies Ltd

11. Hans Nath Yadav, Director Labheshwari Agencies Ltd

12. Promoters & Directors M/s SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Limited, Mumbai.

13. Promoters & Directors M/s SKS Ispat and Power Ltd, Mumbai.

14. Promoters & Directors M/s Riverview Securities Private Ltd, Kolkata.

15. Promoters & Directors M/s Ranbhumi Securities Private Ltd, Kolkata.

16. Promoters & Directors M/s Evernew Securities Private Ltd,

17. Promoters & Directors M/s Acacia Suppliers Private Ltd, Kolkata.

18. Promoters & Directors M/s Labheshwari Agencies Ltd, Kolkata.

19. Promoters & Directors M/s Shree Krishna Structures Private Ltd.

20. Promoters & Directors M/s Citywings Agencies Private Ltd, Kolkata.

21. Promoters & Directors M/s North West Coal Co. Limited, Ltd.

22. Promoters & Directors M/s Sugouri Distributors Private Ltd, Kolkata.

23. Promoters & Directors M/s Gabarial Dealers Private Ltd, Kolkata.

24. Promoters & Directors M/s Cethar Ltd, Tiruchirappalli.

25. Promoters & Directors M/s Ambition Commosales Private Ltd, Kolkata.

26. Promoters & Directors M/s Compact Agencies Private Ltd, Kolkata.

27. Rohit Parashar, Chief Manager, State Bank of India.

28. Branch Manager, State Bank of India, Civil Lines, Jaunpur.