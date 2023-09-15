CBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the then inspector and dock examiner of Mundra Port in Gujarat along with a civilian in a ₹2 lakh bribery case. A case was registered against the inspector for allegedly demanding ₹7 lakh from the complainant, a custom house agent, to clear a shipment during his tenure at Mundra Port.

CBI laid a trap and caught the civilian while accepting the bribe of ₹2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the inspector who is now the superintendent of customs in Jamnagar. During a search operation at the premises of the accused in Mundra and Jamnagar, the CBI recovered ₹9.50 lakh in cash, including incriminating documents.

Both the accused, now under arrest, will be produced before the Competent Court at Ahmedabad on Friday.