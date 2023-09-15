 CBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

During a search operation at the premises of the accused in Mundra and Jamnagar, the CBI recovered ₹9.50 lakh in cash, including incriminating documents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the then inspector and dock examiner of Mundra Port in Gujarat along with a civilian in a ₹2 lakh bribery case.  A case was registered against the inspector for allegedly demanding ₹7 lakh from the complainant, a custom house agent, to clear a shipment during his tenure at Mundra Port.

CBI laid a trap and caught the civilian while accepting the bribe of ₹2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the inspector who is now the superintendent of customs in Jamnagar. During a search operation at the premises of the accused in Mundra and Jamnagar, the CBI recovered ₹9.50 lakh in cash, including incriminating documents.

Both the accused, now under arrest, will be produced before the Competent Court at Ahmedabad on Friday.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over 3KG Gold From 2 Indian Nationals Travelling From Sharjah; Visuals...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will IND vs PAK World Cup Match Be Considered Bilateral?': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi...

'Will IND vs PAK World Cup Match Be Considered Bilateral?': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi...

CBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

VIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential...

VIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential...

'Anti-Sanatana’: TN BJP Leaders Slam Stalin Govt After Video Showing Ganesh Idols Makers Pleading...

'Anti-Sanatana’: TN BJP Leaders Slam Stalin Govt After Video Showing Ganesh Idols Makers Pleading...

'Ramcharitmanas Is Like Potassium Cyanide': Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar's Controversial Statement...

'Ramcharitmanas Is Like Potassium Cyanide': Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar's Controversial Statement...