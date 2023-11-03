 CBI Arrests Conman Impersonating Official, Caught Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Nagpur Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Arrests Conman Impersonating Official, Caught Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Nagpur Case

CBI Arrests Conman Impersonating Official, Caught Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Nagpur Case

The CBI set a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while he was demanding and accepting a partial payment of the bribe

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
CBI Arrests Conman Impersonating Official, Caught Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Nagpur Case | representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a conman who allegedly impersonated a CBI official and demanded/accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, said agency officials on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sadiq Qureshi.

According to the CBI, a case was registered based on a complaint against the man, along with other unknown accomplices.

Read Also
Maratha Reservation Violence: Plea Seeks CBI Probe In FIRs, Seeks State Legislation On Hunger Strike
article-image

Man posed as PA to DIG

"It was alleged that the accused, posing as the Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CBI, approached a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer at Central Railway, Nagpur, claiming that there were pending complaints against him in the CBI. The conman further demanded an undue advantage of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in exchange for favorable treatment," stated a CBI official.

The CBI set a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while he was demanding and accepting a partial payment of the bribe, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the accused's premises, leading to the discovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was presented before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur, on Friday and remanded to CBI custody until 06.11.2023.

Read Also
CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheets In Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam Case Against 10 Accused
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WR To Run 70 Special Festival Trains To Different Parts Of Country – A Boon For 1.25 Lakh...

WR To Run 70 Special Festival Trains To Different Parts Of Country – A Boon For 1.25 Lakh...

CBI Launches Investigation Into Illegal Export of Shahtoosh Shawls By Rajasthan Company

CBI Launches Investigation Into Illegal Export of Shahtoosh Shawls By Rajasthan Company

CBI Judge Sentences Railway Officer & Accomplices to 4 Years Imprisonment for Disproportionate...

CBI Judge Sentences Railway Officer & Accomplices to 4 Years Imprisonment for Disproportionate...

Chhattisgarh Elections: Home Minister Unveils BJP's 'Modi Ki Guarantee 2023' Manifesto For Upcoming...

Chhattisgarh Elections: Home Minister Unveils BJP's 'Modi Ki Guarantee 2023' Manifesto For Upcoming...

ICC CWC 2023: 'We Don't Want To Get Sick', Bangladesh Cancel Practice Session Due To Delhi's...

ICC CWC 2023: 'We Don't Want To Get Sick', Bangladesh Cancel Practice Session Due To Delhi's...