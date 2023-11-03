CBI Arrests Conman Impersonating Official, Caught Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Nagpur Case | representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a conman who allegedly impersonated a CBI official and demanded/accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, said agency officials on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sadiq Qureshi.

According to the CBI, a case was registered based on a complaint against the man, along with other unknown accomplices.

Man posed as PA to DIG

"It was alleged that the accused, posing as the Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CBI, approached a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer at Central Railway, Nagpur, claiming that there were pending complaints against him in the CBI. The conman further demanded an undue advantage of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in exchange for favorable treatment," stated a CBI official.

The CBI set a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while he was demanding and accepting a partial payment of the bribe, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the accused's premises, leading to the discovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was presented before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur, on Friday and remanded to CBI custody until 06.11.2023.