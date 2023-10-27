CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheets In Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam Case Against 10 Accused | Representative image

Dharamshala: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed two separate supplementary chargesheets today in an ongoing investigation related to a Scholarship Scam in Himachal Pradesh. The chargesheets were submitted before the Competent Court against 10 accused, including private individuals, directors of educational institutions, employees, and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Himachal Pradesh.

May 2019 case

CBI had initiated the case on May 7, 2019 following a request from the Himachal Pradesh Government. The investigation took over the case from FIR No.0133 dated November 16, 2018 which was previously registered at Police Station East Shimla. The allegations involved misappropriation of scholarship claims amounting to approximately Rs. 266 Crore. It was further alleged that the educational institutions in question had falsely claimed scholarship/fee reimbursements in the name of SC, ST, OBC students from the Education Department of the Himachal Pradesh Government. This was done in conspiracy with officials from the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh, leading to misappropriation of significant government funds. A total of 28 institutions were identified, with approximately 90% of the total scholarship amount being claimed by them.

Earlier, searches were conducted at around 30 locations, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents. Nineteen accused individuals, including Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Directors, Employees of the educational institutes, bank officials, and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, were arrested.

CBI had previously filed eight chargesheets in the case involving 16 institutions. Seventy-eight accused individuals, including owners of institutions, officials of the Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla, and bank officials, were chargesheeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is important to note that the above findings are based on the investigation conducted by CBI and the evidence collected by the agency. Under Indian law, the accused are presumed to be innocent until their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)