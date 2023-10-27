 CBI Probes ₹9.85 Cr Loan Fraud: Himachal Pradesh-Based Private Company, Others Under The Scanner
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
CBI Probes ₹9.85 Cr Loan Fraud: Himachal Pradesh-Based Private Company, Others Under The Scanner | Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a private company based in Una (Himachal Pradesh) and its directors, along with unknown persons for a loan fraud amounting to Rs 9.85 crore.

Funds diverted to other accounts

The directors of the said private company allegedly entered into a conspiracy among themselves and others during the years 2017-2018. In pursuance of this conspiracy, they obtained a credit facility in the form of a term loan of Rs. 9.85 crore (approximately) from UCO Bank, Mandi, for the construction of a showroom, purchase of plant & machinery, and other allied items. Instead of creating the said assets, the accused allegedly cheated the bank and siphoned off/diverted the funds to other accounts maintained with different banks under their control.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

