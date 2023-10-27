Jammu: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-NHAI Officer, Others For Irregularities In Awarding Tender

File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against the then Regional Officer of NHAI and others in an ongoing case before a court in Jammu. A case was registered on March 24, 2021 against the then Regional Officer, NHAI, Jammu, an individual, a private firm and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in award of tender for improvement and routine maintenance of Lakhanpur-Jammu section for ₹9.34 crore( approx.).

Searches were earlier conducted at seven places, including Jammu, Chandigarh and Ropar, etc which led to recovery of ₹67 lakh (approx.) cash, documents and digital devices from premises of the accused.

During investigation, it was found that the experience certificates submitted by accused alongwith its bid were forged and were considered by Tender Evaluation Committee for award of tender. It was further alleged that then Regional officer, NHAI, entered into conspiracy with the private person and favoured the said private company by not properly verifying the genuineness of experience certificates and overlooking the lack of experience of the firm.

In pursuance to said conspiracy, the public servant falsely showed dispatch of verification letters but did not actually dispatch the same. After investigation, a chargesheet has been filed.

