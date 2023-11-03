Maratha Reservation Violence: Plea Seeks CBI Probe In FIRs, Seeks State Legislation On Hunger Strike

Violence Over Maratha Quota In Jalna | Twitter

Mumbai: An advocate has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking that all the FIRs registered in the ongoing stir over Maratha reservation be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other specialised agency. The plea filed by advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte has sought that over 28 FIRs, including the ones registered at Bhoiwada police station and in Jalna, in the last two months by the hands of Maratha Activists for the Maratha Reservation, be transferred to the CBI.

The agitation for reservation led to widespread violence across the state. The plea alleges that the violence was incited by Maratha rights activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who, despite his alleged involvement, has not been named in any of the FIRs due to his political connections. The advocate urges that accountability should be fixed for the damage inflicted on public properties, including incidents of arson and roadblocks that impeded ambulance and school bus movement.

Call for legislation

Furthermore, the plea calls for the introduction of legislation preventing hunger strikers from succumbing to death. It argues that the Right to Die is not ordinarily considered a Fundamental Right and highlights the need for authorities to exercise Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes attempted suicide. However, due to the absence of specific wording regarding Hunger Strike in the definition, authorities face challenges in enforcing this section effectively. The plea emphasizes the necessity for appropriate directives in the interest of justice.

Additionally, the petition seeks directions for state authorities to compensate individuals whose properties suffered damages due to the agitation and bandh (shutdown). The plea also highlights the plight of MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) bus drivers and conductors, who did not receive their salaries as the buses were not operational during the unrest. Compensation is requested for these workers as well.