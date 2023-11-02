Ramesh Patil: The Man Behind Viral Audio Clips Amid On-Going Maratha Quota Stir

Ramesh Patil with NCP chief Sharad Pawar | FPJ

Mumbai: Sambhajinagar police, on Wednesday, detained a “social worker” and “real estate broker” Ramesh Patil (35) who is allegedly said to be the man behind calling political leaders over phone and asking them to pursue the cause of Maratha reservation and later circulating audio clips on social media.

Police have said that the process of framing charges against him under various sections of the IT act is currently underway.

Patil’s detention holds significance in the backdrop of how the Maratha agitation took a violent turn in several parts of the state.

It is important to note that it was an audio clip that led to the burning down of the house of MLA Prakash Solanke in Beed.

Patil's conversation with political leaders

Patil had called up MLA Solanke and he has been accused of circulating the part of that conversation over social media wherein Solenke had raised some objections about Maoj Jarange Patil's style of functioning. The remarks didn't go well with the Maratha community and the MLAs house was burnt. Several other similar violent incidents had similar audio clips behind them, the police have realized.

Patil had reasoned with union minister Narayan Rane over the letter's views regarding Kunbi caste certificates and the audio clip where Rane can be hurd abusing and cursing Patil, then went viral over social media. Rane's son Nitesh then posted Patil's photograph with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar with a caption - "This is Ramesh Patil" (Ha Ramesh Patil) while accusing the opposition of vitiating the atmosphere.

Patil, in the same manner, over the past few days, called many more MLAs, ministers and political leaders including former home minister Anil Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettivar, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, minister Gulabrao Patil, Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte, senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam to name a few. The phone calls and the audio clips have stirred the political atmosphere in the state.

Patil’s background

Ramesh Vinayak Kasare popularly known as Ramesh Patil, hails from the Gulmandi area of Sambhajinagar and is known as a real estate broker. Over the past couple of decades he also earned identity as a social activist with his novel ways of raising social issues in the area. To push for his demand for a public toilet in the Gulmandi area, he had walked naked to the municipal commissioner's office. After the success, he used the same formula to push for his demand to shut down gambling dens in his area.

In 2022, when he was preparing to contest the Municipal Corporation election, he realized that since he has three children he won't be able to contest the election. In his own way to protest the provision of the law he put up posters across the city stating that he wants a bride who will contest the election for him. Punitive action was taken against him for the banners, but he didn't budge.

When the issue of Maratha reservation started to heat up again earlier this year, Patil started calling up leaders of all the political parties asking them to explain their stand on Maratha reservation. He also thanked and praised leaders like Shahajibapu Patil and Sanjay Gaikwad whose stand matched with him. This novel way of keeping a tab on political leaders got instantly popular with the pro-Maratha reservation agitators. He started getting calls to speak in seminars and address rallies. At Beed he was even felicitated by the Maratha agitators.

Patil's novel way of agitation initiated a new trend in the state wherein several others too have started calling up political leaders with a threat to make the conversation go viral over social media.

