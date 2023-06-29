WATCH: Kachha-Baniyan Gang Attacks Perfume Trader's House In UP's Kannauj, Loots Jewellery, Cash At Gun Point

Twitter

A terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district after around a dozen criminals belonging to the Kachha-Baniyan gang armed with guns stormed the residence of a perfume merchant, Vimesh Chandra Tiwar, and carried out a daring robbery, looting jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

The robbery has been caught on CCTV camera. In the footage, the gang members, armed with weapons can be seen breaking down the door of the residence and bragging into the merchant’s house.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victim recounts the harrowing incident

Tiwari, recounted the harrowing incident, stating that nearly 10-12 criminals entered their home late at night after breaking down the door. The CCTV cameras outside the house captured their images. The gang held all the family members hostage in a room, with one of the criminals wielding a weapon and warning them that any disturbance or noise would result in them being shot. They demanded the keys and instructed the family to cooperate, warning them not to hinder their activities. As the family members wept, the criminals ransacked the cupboards, stealing their belongings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the incident, the police, led by Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh, promptly arrived at the scene.

A thorough investigation is now underway, based on the CCTV footage and testimonies from witnesses. Family members revealed that even the gold ornaments worn by the women were taken, along with cash kept in the cupboards. The police assured that they are actively pursuing the case, examining the CCTV footage and the evidence collected from the crime scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)