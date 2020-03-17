Cattle smuggler shot dead, two accomplices injured in an encounter with UP Police

Mathura: An alleged cattle smuggler, Afsar, was shot dead and his two accomplices were injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Reports said that two constables were also injured in the exchange of fire.

According to police officials, seven alleged cattle smugglers, who were travelling in a pickup van, were intercepted by a police party during a vehicle checking on NH-2. They broke the barrier and opened fire in a bid to escape.

In retaliatory firing, while Afsar and his two accomplices, Billu and Yunus, were injured, two others, Irfan and Sadiq, were arrested. Two of their associates however, managed to escape.

Afsar, Billu and Yunus, who suffered bullet injuries, were immediately taken to a hospital where Afsar died during the treatment.