Monkey business: Police officials at Uttarakhand ITBP Camp dress up as bears to scare away primates

What is the best way to counter mischievous monkeys at an ITBP Camp in Uttarakhand? Why by dressing up as their bigger and badder cousin, the bear of course!

Two Indo-Tibetan border police officials donned bear costumes to scare away monkeys on the camp premises recently.

The video of their rather unique face-off against the primates has since gone viral. In the video the two police officers in their dark shaggy suits can be seen making their way carefully down a slope next to the road as the monkeys scamper away as fast as possible. They don't even stop at the road, crossing over and disappearing into the trees on the other side.

The 'bears' patrol the area briefly before retreating. Towards the end of the video a lone monkey can be seen surreptitiously moving along the far side of the road.

Watch the video below: