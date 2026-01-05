'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC

Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury raises concerns over humane and accountable stray dog management ahead of Supreme Court hearing | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 05: Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Renuka Chowdhury, has sent a representation to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court highlighting the need for a compassionate approach in handling the stray dog issue nationwide. The court’s next hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 7.

Submission follows earlier court directions

Chowdhury said that the representation is in continuation of her earlier submission made pursuant to the court’s order on November 7, 2025. She said her submissions arise from further assessment of ground-level realities and have been placed to assist the court in examining the issue through the lens of administrative accountability, scientific management and humane governance.

I have written to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, submitting my third letter on the humane and science-based management of stray dogs across the country.



The current situation is not a failure of animals, but of administration. Sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination are… pic.twitter.com/skQVNviTfb — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) January 5, 2026

Administrative failure cited as root cause

The MP said that the present situation relating to stray dogs is the result of systemic human failure of administration, particularly at the level of municipal corporations and local authorities, to prevent uncontrolled dog populations, ensure timely sterilisation and achieve universal anti-rabies vaccination.

Under-utilisation of funds flagged

Though substantial financial allocations have been made by both the Union and state governments for the implementation of Animal Birth Control and vaccination programmes, Chowdhury said persistent under-utilisation of funds, inadequate monitoring and lack of accountability have resulted in poor implementation.

Opposition to indiscriminate removal or confinement

Chowdhury stated that it would be unjust and counterproductive to respond to institutional failure by penalising animals through indiscriminate removal or confinement. Such an approach risks diverting attention away from the root cause, namely the failure to implement the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which prioritise sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination and managed coexistence.

Call for accountability and transparent monitoring

Full utilisation of funds for the programme, fixing administrative responsibility and ensuring transparent monitoring would directly address both public safety concerns and animal welfare obligations without resorting to measures that are neither sustainable nor humane, Chowdhury said.

She also expressed concern over recent advisories by Australian authorities regarding counterfeit rabies vaccines allegedly in circulation in India.

International models cited

Chowdhury said India should emulate countries that have successfully addressed stray dog populations through structured Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (CNVR) programmes.

She cited the example of Sofia, Bulgaria, which reduced its stray dog population from approximately 11,000 in 2007 to about 3,600 by 2018 through sustained sterilisation and vaccination, resulting in a largely ageing, non-breeding population.

Similarly, the Netherlands eliminated stray dogs entirely without euthanasia by combining CNVR programmes with strict enforcement of responsible pet ownership, adoption incentives and strong institutional accountability.

