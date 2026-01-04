 Animal Activists Protest In Mumbai Against Removal of Stray Dogs Ahead of SC Hearing - VIDEO
Animal rights activists and welfare groups staged a protest in Mumbai against the removal of stray dogs from public spaces ahead of a January 7 Supreme Court hearing. Organised by PAL Welfare Foundation, the rally opposed what protesters termed inhuman policies. The Supreme Court had earlier flagged humanitarian concerns while examining municipal rules on stray dog management.

Vinay Mishra Updated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Animal rights groups and activists staged a protest in Mumbai on Sunday against the removal of stray dogs from public spaces, ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court scheduled for January 7. The demonstration, organised by the PAL Welfare Foundation and other animal welfare groups, was held at Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri West.

According to the protest poster, the “Do or Die” rally was organised to oppose what activists describe as inhuman measures being taken by civic bodies to relocate or remove stray dogs. Participants gathered in large numbers, demanding humane treatment of animals and strict implementation of animal welfare laws. Protesters were urged to attend in white or black attire, though organisers stressed that participation mattered most.

The protest comes amid an ongoing legal battle over stray dog management policies. On December 17 last year, the Supreme Court said it would play a video at the next hearing in the stray dogs case to address concerns related to “humanity”. The observation came while responding to objections raised against certain rules framed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which were criticised for being inhumane.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, informed a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a proposed three-judge special Bench hearing had been cancelled. The court subsequently said the matter would now be taken up on January 7.

