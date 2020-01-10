'Can't deny her freedom to stand with tukde tukde gang': Smriti Irani takes a dig at Deepika

"It was not unexpected to us that she was going to stand with people who want the destruction of India. She sided with people who hit girls on their private parts with lathis. I can't deny her that right. She made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress Party. If people are surprised by this, it is because they didn't know. There were a lot of admirers of hers who have just discovered her position," said the Minister.

The Bollywood star visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob inside the campus on January 5, though she did not address the crowd. Padukone earned bouquets as well as brickbats from various people, including politicians, for her act of showing support to the JNU students.