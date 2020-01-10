Deepika Padukone should stay in Mumbai and dance: BJP MLA on actress' JNU visit

Harda: In a veiled attack at actor Deepika Padukone for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Leader of Opposition Mohan Bhargava on Thursday said that "heroines should be in Mumbai and dance".

In reply to a question on Deepika's visit to JNU, the BJP leader said: "Heroine should dance in Mumbai. Why should she go to JNU? I do not know. There are many people like her.

If they want to do politics then you should enter politics and contest elections." Bhargava also referred to former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar who lost Lok Sabha election to Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai.