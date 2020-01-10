'Free Kashmir' poster seen at Mysore University protest against JNU violence, complaint filed

Mysore (Karnataka): Mysore University administration has filed a complaint with the police after 'free Kashmir' posters were seen at a protest in the campus here against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

The university administration also issued notice to the concerned students' organisation seeking an explanation for the incident. "Some students of the university protested yesterday against violence in the JNU campus. 'Free Kashmir' poster was spotted during the protest. We have issued notices to concerned organisations asking for explanation and complained to the police," Mysore University Registrar Prof R Shivappa told reporters on Thursday.